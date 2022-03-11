Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

|America Athletic Conference
|At Dickies Arena
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Quarterfinals
Houston 69, Cincinnati 56
Tulane 69, Temple 60
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|At Capital One Arena
|Washington
|Quarterfinals
Davidson 74, Fordham 56
Saint Louis 57, St. Bonaventure 56
|Big East Conference
|At Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Semifinals
Creighton 85, Providence 58
|Big Ten Conference
|At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
|Quarterfinals
Indiana 65, Illinois 63
Iowa 84, Rutgers 74
|Conference USA
|At The Ford Center
|Frisco, Texas
|Semifinals
Louisiana Tech 42, N. Texas 36
UAB 102, Middle Tennessee 98, 3OT
|Metro Atlantic Conference
|At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|Semifinals
Monmouth 72, Rider 68
|Mid-American Conference
|At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Cleveland
|Semifinals
Akron 70, Toledo 62
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|At Norfolk Scope Arena
|Norfolk, Va.
|Semifinals
Norfolk St. 72, Morgan St. 63
|Southeastern Conference
|At Amalie Arena
|Tampa, Fla.
|Quarterfinals
Texas A&M 67, Auburn 62
Arkansas 79, LSU 67
Tennessee 72, Mississippi St. 59
|Southland Conference
|At Leonard E. Merrell Center
|Katy, Texas
|Semifinals
Texas A&M-CC 71, Nicholls 64
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|At Bartow Arena
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Semifinals
Texas Southern 73, Grambling St. 54
