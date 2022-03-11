Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

America Athletic Conference At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Quarterfinals Houston 69, Cincinnati 56 Tulane 69, Temple 60 Atlantic 10…

America Athletic Conference At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Quarterfinals

Houston 69, Cincinnati 56

Tulane 69, Temple 60

Atlantic 10 Conference At Capital One Arena Washington Quarterfinals

Davidson 74, Fordham 56

Saint Louis 57, St. Bonaventure 56

Big East Conference At Madison Square Garden New York Semifinals

Creighton 85, Providence 58

Big Ten Conference At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Quarterfinals

Indiana 65, Illinois 63

Iowa 84, Rutgers 74

Conference USA At The Ford Center Frisco, Texas Semifinals

Louisiana Tech 42, N. Texas 36

UAB 102, Middle Tennessee 98, 3OT

Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. Semifinals

Monmouth 72, Rider 68

Mid-American Conference At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland Semifinals

Akron 70, Toledo 62

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference At Norfolk Scope Arena Norfolk, Va. Semifinals

Norfolk St. 72, Morgan St. 63

Southeastern Conference At Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla. Quarterfinals

Texas A&M 67, Auburn 62

Arkansas 79, LSU 67

Tennessee 72, Mississippi St. 59

Southland Conference At Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, Texas Semifinals

Texas A&M-CC 71, Nicholls 64

Southwestern Athletic Conference At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. Semifinals

Texas Southern 73, Grambling St. 54

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.