RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Men's Conference Tournament Scores

Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 9:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
America Athletic Conference
At Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, Texas
Quarterfinals

Houston 69, Cincinnati 56

Tulane 69, Temple 60

Atlantic 10 Conference
At Capital One Arena
Washington
Quarterfinals

Davidson 74, Fordham 56

Saint Louis 57, St. Bonaventure 56

Big East Conference
At Madison Square Garden
New York
Semifinals

Creighton 85, Providence 58

Big Ten Conference
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Quarterfinals

Indiana 65, Illinois 63

Iowa 84, Rutgers 74

Conference USA
At The Ford Center
Frisco, Texas
Semifinals

Louisiana Tech 42, N. Texas 36

UAB 102, Middle Tennessee 98, 3OT

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
Semifinals

Monmouth 72, Rider 68

Mid-American Conference
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland
Semifinals

Akron 70, Toledo 62

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
At Norfolk Scope Arena
Norfolk, Va.
Semifinals

Norfolk St. 72, Morgan St. 63

Southeastern Conference
At Amalie Arena
Tampa, Fla.
Quarterfinals

Texas A&M 67, Auburn 62

Arkansas 79, LSU 67

Tennessee 72, Mississippi St. 59

Southland Conference
At Leonard E. Merrell Center
Katy, Texas
Semifinals

Texas A&M-CC 71, Nicholls 64

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Semifinals

Texas Southern 73, Grambling St. 54

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up