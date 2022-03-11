RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 6:21 PM

America Athletic Conference
At Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, Texas
Quarterfinals

Houston 69, Cincinnati 56

Tulane 69, Temple 60

Atlantic 10 Conference
At Capital One Arena
Washington
Quarterfinals

Davidson 74, Fordham 56

Saint Louis 57, St. Bonaventure 56

Big Ten Conference
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Quarterfinals

Indiana 65, Illinois 63

Iowa 84, Rutgers 74

Conference USA
At The Ford Center
Frisco, Texas
Semifinals

Louisiana Tech 42, N. Texas 36

UAB 102, Middle Tennessee 98, 3OT<

Southeastern Conference
At Amalie Arena
Tampa, Fla.
Quarterfinals

Texas A&M 67, Auburn 62

Arkansas 79, LSU 67

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Semifinals

Texas Southern 73, Grambling St. 54

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

