Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

America Athletic Conference At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Quarterfinals

Houston 69, Cincinnati 56

Tulane 69, Temple 60

Atlantic 10 Conference At Capital One Arena Washington Quarterfinals

Davidson 74, Fordham 56

Saint Louis 57, St. Bonaventure 56

Big Ten Conference At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Quarterfinals

Indiana 65, Illinois 63

Iowa 84, Rutgers 74

Conference USA At The Ford Center Frisco, Texas Semifinals

Louisiana Tech 42, N. Texas 36

UAB 102, Middle Tennessee 98, 3OT<

Southeastern Conference At Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla. Quarterfinals

Texas A&M 67, Auburn 62

Arkansas 79, LSU 67

Southwestern Athletic Conference At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. Semifinals

Texas Southern 73, Grambling St. 54

