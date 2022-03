Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

Atlantic 10 Conference At Capital One Arena Washington Quarterfinals Davidson 74, Fordham 56 Big Ten Conference At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis…

Atlantic 10 Conference At Capital One Arena Washington Quarterfinals

Davidson 74, Fordham 56

Big Ten Conference At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Quarterfinals

Indiana 65, Illinois 63

Conference USA At The Ford Center Frisco, Texas Semifinals

Louisiana Tech 42, N. Texas 36

Southeastern Conference At Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla. Quarterfinals

Texas A&M 67, Auburn 62

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.