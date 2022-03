Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

America Athletic Conference At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas First Round Cincinnati 74, East Carolina 63 Tulsa 73, Wichita St.…

America Athletic Conference At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas First Round

Cincinnati 74, East Carolina 63

Tulsa 73, Wichita St. 67

UCF 60, South Florida 58

Atlantic 10 Conference At Capital One Arena Washington Second Round

Fordham 54, George Mason 49

Saint Louis 71, La Salle 51

UMass 99, George Washington 88

Richmond 64, Rhode Island 59

Atlantic Coast Conference At Barclays Center Brooklyn, N.Y. Quarterfinals

Duke 88, Syracuse 79

Miami 71, Boston College 69, OT

Virginia Tech 87, Notre Dame 80

Big 12 Conference At T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo. Quarterfinals

TCU 65, Texas 60

Kansas 87, West Virginia 63

Oklahoma 72, Baylor 67

Big East Conference At Madison Square Garden New York Quarterfinals

Providence 65, Butler 61

Creighton 74, Marquette 63

Villanova 66, St. John’s 65

Big Sky Conference Tournament At Idaho Central Arena Boise, Idaho First Round Quarterfinals

Montana St. 83, Sacramento St. 61

Weber St. 68, Montana 56

Portland St. 77, S. Utah 65

Big Ten Conference At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Second Round

Indiana 74, Michigan 69

Iowa 112, Northwestern 76

Michigan St. 76, Maryland 72

Big West Conference At Dollar Loan Center Henderson, Nev. Quarterfinals

Long Beach St. 72, CS Bakersfield 61

UC Santa Barbara 78, UC Irvine 69

Conference USA At The Ford Center Frisco, Texas Quarterfinals

N. Texas 68, Rice 50

Louisiana Tech 59, W. Kentucky 57

Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. Quarterfinal

Quinnipiac 77, Siena 71

Mid-American Conference At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland Quarterfinals

Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 71

Akron 70, Buffalo 68

Kent St. 85, Miami (Ohio) 75

Ohio 77, Ball 67

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference At Norfolk Scope Arena Norfolk, Va. Quarterfinals

Morgan St. 80, South Carolina St. 77

Mountain West Conference At Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas Quarterfinal

Boise St. 71, Nevada 69

Wyoming 59, UNLV 56

Pac-12 Conference At T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas Quarterfinals

Arizona 84, Stanford 80

Colorado 80, Oregon 69

Southeastern Conference At Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla. Second Round

Texas A&M 83, Florida 80, OT

LSU 76, Missouri 68.

Mississippi St. 73, South Carolina 51

Southland Conference At Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, Texas Second Round

Texas A&M-CC 75, Houston Baptist 60

New Orleans 82, McNeese St. 78

Southwestern Athletic Conference At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. Quarterfinals

Grambling St. 60, Southern 58

Western Athletic Conference At Orleans Arena Las Vegas Quarterfinals

Grand Canyon 71, Sam Houston St. 66

