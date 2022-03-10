Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

America Athletic Conference At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas First Round Cincinnati 74, East Carolina 63 Atlantic 10 Conference At…

America Athletic Conference At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas First Round

Cincinnati 74, East Carolina 63

Atlantic 10 Conference At Capital One Arena Washington Second Round

Fordham 54, George Mason 49

Atlantic Coast Conference At Barclays Center Brooklyn, N.Y. Quarterfinals

Duke 88, Syracuse 79

Big 12 Conference At T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo. Quarterfinals

TCU 65, Texas 60

Big East Conference At Madison Square Garden New York Quarterfinals

Providence 65, Butler 61

Big Sky Conference Tournament At Idaho Central Arena Boise, Idaho First Round Quarterfinals

Montana St. 83, Sacramento St. 61

Big Ten Conference At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Second Round

Indiana 74, Michigan 69

Iowa 112, Northwestern 76

Mid-American Conference At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland Quarterfinals

Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 71

Akron 70, Buffalo 68

Southeastern Conference At Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla. Second Round

Texas A&M 83, Florida 80, OT

