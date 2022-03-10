Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

|America Athletic Conference
|At Dickies Arena
|Fort Worth, Texas
|First Round
Cincinnati 74, East Carolina 63
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|At Capital One Arena
|Washington
|Second Round
Fordham 54, George Mason 49
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|At Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|Quarterfinals
Duke 88, Syracuse 79
|Big 12 Conference
|At T-Mobile Center
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Quarterfinals
TCU 65, Texas 60
|Big East Conference
|At Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Quarterfinals
Providence 65, Butler 61
|Big Sky Conference Tournament
|At Idaho Central Arena
|Boise, Idaho
|First Round
|Quarterfinals
Montana St. 83, Sacramento St. 61
|Big Ten Conference
|At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
|Second Round
Indiana 74, Michigan 69
Iowa 112, Northwestern 76
|Mid-American Conference
|At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Cleveland
|Quarterfinals
Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 71
Akron 70, Buffalo 68
|Southeastern Conference
|At Amalie Arena
|Tampa, Fla.
|Second Round
Texas A&M 83, Florida 80, OT
