Men’s Conference Tournament Scores The Associated Press

Atlantic 10 Conference At Capital One Arena Washington Second Round Fordham 54, George Mason 49 Atlantic Coast Conference At Barclays…

Atlantic 10 Conference At Capital One Arena Washington Second Round Fordham 54, George Mason 49 Atlantic Coast Conference At Barclays Center Brooklyn, N.Y. Quarterfinals Duke 88, Syracuse 79 Big East Conference At Madison Square Garden New York Quarterfinals Providence 65, Butler 61 Big Ten Conference At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Second Round Indiana 74, Michigan 69 Mid-American Conference At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland Quarterfinals Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 71 Southeastern Conference At Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla. Second Round Texas A&M 83, Florida 80, OT Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.