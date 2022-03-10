Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

|American East Conference
|At Higher-Seeded Schools
|Semifinals
Vermont 74, Binghamton 42
UMBC 80, Hartford 60
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|At Capital One Arena
|Washington
|First Round
La Salle 63, St. Joseph’s 56
Rhode Island 79, Duquesne 77
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|At Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|Second Round
Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57
Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT
Virginia Tech 76, Clemson 75, OT
Virginia 51, Louisville 50
|Big 12 Conference
|At T-Mobile Center
|Kansas City, Mo.
|First Round
West Virginia 73, Kansas St. 67
|Big East Conference
|At Madison Square Garden
|New York
|First Round
Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT
St. John’s 93, DePaul 73
Seton Hall 57, Georgetown 53
|Big Sky Conference Tournament
|At Idaho Central Arena
|Boise, Idaho
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 9
Sacramento St. 57, Idaho 54
Portland St. 66, Idaho St. 52
Eastern Washington 78, N. Arizona 75
|Big Ten Conference
|At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
|First Round
Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69
Penn St. 60, Minnesota 51
|Conference USA
|At The Ford Center
|Frisco, Texas
|Second Round
Rice 73, Charlotte 61
Louisiana Tech 77, Marshall 67
UTEP 74, Old Dominion 64
FAU 86, Southern Miss. 59
|Metro Atlantic Conference
|At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|Quarterfinal
Rider 71, Iona 70
St. Peter’s 77, Fairfield 63
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|At Norfolk Scope Arena
|Norfolk, Va.
|Quarterfinals
Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66
Coppin St. 59, Howard 57
|Mountain West Conference
|At Thomas & Mack Center
|Las Vegas
|First Round
Nevada 79, New Mexico 72
Utah St. 83, Air Force 56
Fresno St. 69, San Jose St. 67
|Pac-12 Conference
|At T-Mobile Arena
|Las Vegas
|First Round
Stanford 71, Arizona St. 70
Oregon 86, Oregon St. 72
Washington St. 66, California 59
|Patriot League Conference
|Championship
Colgate 74, Navy 58
|Southeastern Conference
|At Amalie Arena
|Tampa, Fla.
|First Round
Missouri 72, Mississippi 60
Vanderbilt 86, Georgia 51
|Southland Conference
|At Leonard E. Merrell Center
|Katy, Texas
|First Round
Houston Baptist 74, Incarnate Word 64
McNeese St. 80, Northwestern St. 67
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|At Bartow Arena
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Quarterfinals
Texas Southern 54, Jackson St. 50
Alcorn St. 64, Prairie View A&M 63, OT
|Western Athletic Conference
|At Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|First Round
|Second Round
Sam Houston St. 65, California Baptist 35
