Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

American East Conference At Higher-Seeded Schools Semifinals

Vermont 74, Binghamton 42

UMBC 80, Hartford 60

Atlantic 10 Conference At Capital One Arena Washington First Round

La Salle 63, St. Joseph’s 56

Rhode Island 79, Duquesne 77

Atlantic Coast Conference At Barclays Center Brooklyn, N.Y. Second Round

Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57

Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT

Virginia Tech 76, Clemson 75, OT

Virginia 51, Louisville 50

Big 12 Conference At T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo. First Round

West Virginia 73, Kansas St. 67

Big East Conference At Madison Square Garden New York First Round

Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT

St. John’s 93, DePaul 73

Seton Hall 57, Georgetown 53

Big Sky Conference Tournament At Idaho Central Arena Boise, Idaho First Round Wednesday, March 9

Sacramento St. 57, Idaho 54

Portland St. 66, Idaho St. 52

Eastern Washington 78, N. Arizona 75

Big Ten Conference At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis First Round

Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69

Penn St. 60, Minnesota 51

Conference USA At The Ford Center Frisco, Texas Second Round

Rice 73, Charlotte 61

Louisiana Tech 77, Marshall 67

UTEP 74, Old Dominion 64

FAU 86, Southern Miss. 59

Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. Quarterfinal

Rider 71, Iona 70

St. Peter’s 77, Fairfield 63

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference At Norfolk Scope Arena Norfolk, Va. Quarterfinals

Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66

Coppin St. 59, Howard 57

Mountain West Conference At Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas First Round

Nevada 79, New Mexico 72

Utah St. 83, Air Force 56

Fresno St. 69, San Jose St. 67

Pac-12 Conference At T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas First Round

Stanford 71, Arizona St. 70

Oregon 86, Oregon St. 72

Washington St. 66, California 59

Patriot League Conference Championship

Colgate 74, Navy 58

Southeastern Conference At Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla. First Round

Missouri 72, Mississippi 60

Vanderbilt 86, Georgia 51

Southland Conference At Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, Texas First Round

Houston Baptist 74, Incarnate Word 64

McNeese St. 80, Northwestern St. 67

Southwestern Athletic Conference At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. Quarterfinals

Texas Southern 54, Jackson St. 50

Alcorn St. 64, Prairie View A&M 63, OT

Western Athletic Conference At Orleans Arena Las Vegas First Round Second Round

Sam Houston St. 65, California Baptist 35

