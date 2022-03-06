Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

American East Conference First Round Binghamton 72, New Hampshire 69 UMBC 93, Mass.-Lowell 85 Hartford 61, Albany (NY) 49 Vermont…

American East Conference First Round

Binghamton 72, New Hampshire 69

UMBC 93, Mass.-Lowell 85

Hartford 61, Albany (NY) 49

Vermont 98, NJIT 59

Big South Conference Championship

Longwood 79, Winthrop 58

Colonial Athletic Conference Quarterfinals

Towson 68, Northeastern 61

Delaware 66, Drexel 56

UNC-Wilmington 75, Elon 58

Missouri Valley Conference Championship

Loyola Chicago 64, Drake 58

Patriot League Conference Semifinals

Colgate 81, Lehigh 61

Navy 85, Boston U. 80, OT

Southern Conference Semifinals

Chattanooga 79, Wofford 56

Furman 71, Samford 68

Summit League Conference First Round

South Dakota 74, UMKC 61

Sun Belt Conference Semifinals

Louisiana-Lafayette 66, Troy 57

West Coast Conference Quarterfinals

Santa Clara 91, Portland 67

