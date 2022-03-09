RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Men's Conference Tournament Scores

Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 9:16 PM

American East Conference
At Higher-Seeded Schools
Semifinals

Vermont 74, Binghamton 42

UMBC 80, Hartford 60

Atlantic 10 Conference
At Capital One Arena
Washington
First Round

La Salle 63, St. Joseph’s 56

Rhode Island 79, Duquesne 77

Atlantic Coast Conference
At Barclays Center
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Second Round

Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57

Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT

Big 12 Conference
At T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, Mo.
First Round

West Virginia 73, Kansas St. 67

Big East Conference
At Madison Square Garden
New York
First Round

Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT

Big Sky Conference Tournament
At Idaho Central Arena
Boise, Idaho
First Round
Wednesday, March 9

Sacramento St. 57, Idaho 54

Portland St. 66, Idaho St. 52

Eastern Washington 78, N. Arizona 75

Big Ten Conference
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
First Round

Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69

Conference USA
At The Ford Center
Frisco, Texas
Second Round

Rice 73, Charlotte 61

Louisiana Tech 77, Marshall 67

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
Quarterfinal

Rider 71, Iona 70

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
At Norfolk Scope Arena
Norfolk, Va.
Quarterfinals

Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66

Mountain West Conference
At Thomas & Mack Center
Las Vegas
First Round

Nevada 79, New Mexico 72

Utah St. 83, Air Force 56

Pac-12 Conference
At T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas
First Round

Stanford 71, Arizona St. 70

Oregon 86, Oregon St. 72

Southeastern Conference
At Amalie Arena
Tampa, Fla.
First Round

Missouri 72, Mississippi 60

Southland Conference
At Leonard E. Merrell Center
Katy, Texas
First Round

Houston Baptist 74, Incarnate Word 64

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Quarterfinals

Texas Southern 54, Jackson St. 50

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

