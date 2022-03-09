Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

|American East Conference
|At Higher-Seeded Schools
|Semifinals
Vermont 74, Binghamton 42
UMBC 80, Hartford 60
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|At Capital One Arena
|Washington
|First Round
La Salle 63, St. Joseph’s 56
Rhode Island 79, Duquesne 77
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|At Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|Second Round
Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57
Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT
|Big 12 Conference
|At T-Mobile Center
|Kansas City, Mo.
|First Round
West Virginia 73, Kansas St. 67
|Big East Conference
|At Madison Square Garden
|New York
|First Round
Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT
|Big Sky Conference Tournament
|At Idaho Central Arena
|Boise, Idaho
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 9
Sacramento St. 57, Idaho 54
Portland St. 66, Idaho St. 52
Eastern Washington 78, N. Arizona 75
|Big Ten Conference
|At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
|First Round
Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69
|Conference USA
|At The Ford Center
|Frisco, Texas
|Second Round
Rice 73, Charlotte 61
Louisiana Tech 77, Marshall 67
|Metro Atlantic Conference
|At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|Quarterfinal
Rider 71, Iona 70
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|At Norfolk Scope Arena
|Norfolk, Va.
|Quarterfinals
Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66
|Mountain West Conference
|At Thomas & Mack Center
|Las Vegas
|First Round
Nevada 79, New Mexico 72
Utah St. 83, Air Force 56
|Pac-12 Conference
|At T-Mobile Arena
|Las Vegas
|First Round
Stanford 71, Arizona St. 70
Oregon 86, Oregon St. 72
|Southeastern Conference
|At Amalie Arena
|Tampa, Fla.
|First Round
Missouri 72, Mississippi 60
|Southland Conference
|At Leonard E. Merrell Center
|Katy, Texas
|First Round
Houston Baptist 74, Incarnate Word 64
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|At Bartow Arena
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Quarterfinals
Texas Southern 54, Jackson St. 50
