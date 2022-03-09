Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

Atlantic 10 Conference At Capital One Arena Washington First Round La Salle 63, St. Joseph’s 56 Rhode Island 79, Duquesne…

Atlantic 10 Conference At Capital One Arena Washington First Round

La Salle 63, St. Joseph’s 56

Rhode Island 79, Duquesne 77

Atlantic Coast Conference At Barclays Center Brooklyn, N.Y. Second Round

Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57

Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT

Big East Conference At Madison Square Garden New York First Round

Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT

Big Sky Conference Tournament At Idaho Central Arena Boise, Idaho First Round Wednesday, March 9

Sacramento St. 57, Idaho 54

Portland St. 66, Idaho St. 52

Eastern Washington 78, N. Arizona 75

Mountain West Conference At Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas First Round

Nevada 79, New Mexico 72

Butler 89, Air Force 56

Pac-12 Conference At T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas First Round

Stanford 71, Arizona St. 70

Southwestern Athletic Conference At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. Quarterfinals

Texas Southern 54, Jackson St. 50

