Home » College Basketball » Men's Conference Tournament Scores

Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 7:20 PM

Atlantic 10 Conference
At Capital One Arena
Washington
First Round

La Salle 63, St. Joseph’s 56

Rhode Island 79, Duquesne 77

Atlantic Coast Conference
At Barclays Center
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Second Round

Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57

Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT

Big East Conference
At Madison Square Garden
New York
First Round

Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT

Big Sky Conference Tournament
At Idaho Central Arena
Boise, Idaho
First Round
Wednesday, March 9

Sacramento St. 57, Idaho 54

Portland St. 66, Idaho St. 52

Eastern Washington 78, N. Arizona 75

Mountain West Conference
At Thomas & Mack Center
Las Vegas
First Round

Nevada 79, New Mexico 72

Butler 89, Air Force 56

Pac-12 Conference
At T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas
First Round

Stanford 71, Arizona St. 70

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Quarterfinals

Texas Southern 54, Jackson St. 50

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

