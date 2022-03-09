Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

|Atlantic 10 Conference
|At Capital One Arena
|Washington
|First Round
La Salle 63, St. Joseph’s 56
Rhode Island 79, Duquesne 77
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|At Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|Second Round
Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57
Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT
|Big Sky Conference Tournament
|At Idaho Central Arena
|Boise, Idaho
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 9
Sacramento St. 57, Idaho 54
Portland St. 66, Idaho St. 52
|Mountain West Conference
|At Thomas & Mack Center
|Las Vegas
|First Round
Nevada 79, New Mexico 72
|Pac-12 Conference
|At T-Mobile Arena
|Las Vegas
|First Round
Stanford 71, Arizona St. 70
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|At Bartow Arena
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Quarterfinals
Texas Southern 54, Jackson St. 50
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.