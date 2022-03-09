Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

|Atlantic Coast Conference
|At Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|First Round
Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46
Clemson 70, NC State 64
Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74
|Atlantic Sun Conference
|Championship
Bellarmine 77, Jacksonville 72
|Big West Conference
|At Dollar Loan Center
|Henderson, Nev.
|First Round
CS Bakersfield 58, CS Northridge 45
UC Davis 63, Cal Poly 53
|Colonial Athletic Conference
|Championship
Delaware 59, UNC-Wilmington 55
|Conference USA
|At The Ford Center
|Frisco, Texas
|First Round
Marshall 74, FIU 62
Southern Miss. 67, UTSA 64
|Horizon League Conference
|Championship
Wright St. 72, N. Kentucky 71
|Metro Atlantic Conference
|At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|First Round
Rider 79, Manhattan 67
Fairfield 72, Canisius 50
Quinnipiac 77, Marist 52
|Northeast Conference
|Championship
Bryant 70, Wagner 43
|Summit League Conference
|Championship
S. Dakota St. 75, N. Dakota St. 69
|West Coast Conference
|Championship
Gonzaga 82, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 69
|Western Athletic Conference
|At Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|First Round
California Baptist 81, UT-Rio Grande Valley 80
Utah Valley 69, Chicago St. 47
