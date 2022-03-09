RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 1:38 AM

Atlantic Coast Conference
At Barclays Center
Brooklyn, N.Y.
First Round

Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46

Clemson 70, NC State 64

Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74

Atlantic Sun Conference
Championship

Bellarmine 77, Jacksonville 72

Big West Conference
At Dollar Loan Center
Henderson, Nev.
First Round

CS Bakersfield 58, CS Northridge 45

UC Davis 63, Cal Poly 53

Colonial Athletic Conference
Championship

Delaware 59, UNC-Wilmington 55

Conference USA
At The Ford Center
Frisco, Texas
First Round

Marshall 74, FIU 62

Southern Miss. 67, UTSA 64

Horizon League Conference
Championship

Wright St. 72, N. Kentucky 71

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
First Round

Rider 79, Manhattan 67

Fairfield 72, Canisius 50

Quinnipiac 77, Marist 52

Northeast Conference
Championship

Bryant 70, Wagner 43

Summit League Conference
Championship

S. Dakota St. 75, N. Dakota St. 69

West Coast Conference
Championship

Gonzaga 82, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 69

Western Athletic Conference
At Orleans Arena
Las Vegas
First Round

California Baptist 81, UT-Rio Grande Valley 80

Utah Valley 69, Chicago St. 47

