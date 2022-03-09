Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

Atlantic Coast Conference At Barclays Center Brooklyn, N.Y. First Round Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46 Clemson 70, NC State 64…

Atlantic Coast Conference At Barclays Center Brooklyn, N.Y. First Round

Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46

Clemson 70, NC State 64

Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74

Atlantic Sun Conference Championship

Bellarmine 77, Jacksonville 72

Big West Conference At Dollar Loan Center Henderson, Nev. First Round

CS Bakersfield 58, CS Northridge 45

UC Davis 63, Cal Poly 53

Colonial Athletic Conference Championship

Delaware 59, UNC-Wilmington 55

Conference USA At The Ford Center Frisco, Texas First Round

Marshall 74, FIU 62

Southern Miss. 67, UTSA 64

Horizon League Conference Championship

Wright St. 72, N. Kentucky 71

Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. First Round

Rider 79, Manhattan 67

Fairfield 72, Canisius 50

Quinnipiac 77, Marist 52

Northeast Conference Championship

Bryant 70, Wagner 43

Summit League Conference Championship

S. Dakota St. 75, N. Dakota St. 69

West Coast Conference Championship

Gonzaga 82, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 69

Western Athletic Conference At Orleans Arena Las Vegas First Round

California Baptist 81, UT-Rio Grande Valley 80

Utah Valley 69, Chicago St. 47

