RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Mennenga nets 15 to…

Mennenga nets 15 to carry Davidson past Fordham 74-56 in A10

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 2:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sam Mennenga had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists as top-seeded Davidson defeated eighth-seeded Fordham 74-56 in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday.

Desmond Watson had 13 points for Davidson (26-5). Hyunjung Lee added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Rostyslav Novitskyi had 18 points and three blocks for the Rams (16-16). Chuba Ohams added 14 points and nine rebounds. Antrell Charlton had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up