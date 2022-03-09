McNeese ousts Northwestern State 80-67 in Southland tourney

KATY, Texas (AP) — Kellon Taylor had a career-high 22 points as McNeese defeated Northwestern State 80-67 in the first…

KATY, Texas (AP) — Kellon Taylor had a career-high 22 points as McNeese defeated Northwestern State 80-67 in the first round of the Southland Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Trae English had 12 points for the Cowboys (11-21). Zach Scott added 11 points and Christian Shumate grabbed 10 rebounds.

Carvell Teasett had 20 points for the Demons (9-23). Kendal Coleman added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Cedric Garrett had 12 points and three blocks.

McNeese advances to play No. 3 seed New Orleans in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

