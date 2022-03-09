RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
McNeese ousts Northwestern State 80-67 in Southland tourney

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 11:14 PM

KATY, Texas (AP) — Kellon Taylor had a career-high 22 points as McNeese defeated Northwestern State 80-67 in the first round of the Southland Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Trae English had 12 points for the Cowboys (11-21). Zach Scott added 11 points and Christian Shumate grabbed 10 rebounds.

Carvell Teasett had 20 points for the Demons (9-23). Kendal Coleman added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Cedric Garrett had 12 points and three blocks.

McNeese advances to play No. 3 seed New Orleans in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

