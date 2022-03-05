RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
McKinnis double-double sparks Jackson State past MVSU 76-69

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 9:48 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jayveous McKinnis had 15 points and 12 rebounds to power Jackson State to a 76-69 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Jonas James III had 16 points to top the Tigers (11-18, 9-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dyllan Taylor added 13 points, while Ken Evans Jr. scored 10.

Terry Collins had 16 points to lead the Delta Devils (2-26, 2-16), who have lost five straight. David McCoy added 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Alexander Perry scored 11.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils on the season. Jackson State defeated Mississippi Valley State 69-65 on Feb. 5.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

