McCants leads New Mexico State against Utah Valley after 20-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (19-10, 10-7 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (24-6, 12-4 WAC) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9…

Utah Valley Wolverines (19-10, 10-7 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (24-6, 12-4 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts the Utah Valley Wolverines after Johnny McCants scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 73-71 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Aggies are 12-2 in home games. New Mexico State is third in the WAC in team defense, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Wolverines have gone 10-7 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley averages 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Utah Valley won 72-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Fardaws Aimaq led Utah Valley with 23 points, and Teddy Allen led New Mexico State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 19.3 points and 6.9 rebounds. Jabari Rice is shooting 35.7% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

Aimaq is scoring 19.2 points per game with 14 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.