Mason scores 20 to lift Abilene Christian past Ohio in CBI

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 10:54 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Coryon Mason had 20 points as Abilene Christian edged past Ohio 91-86 in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational on Monday night.

Airion Simmons had 18 points for Abilene Christian (25-10). Immanuel Allen added 13 points and Cameron Steele had 12 points.

Mark Sears scored a career-high 37 points for the Bobcats (25-10). Ben Vander Plas added 19 points and AJ Clayton had 11 points.

