RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks play…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Wednesday

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-15, 6-8 MEAC) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (16-13, 8-8 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore faces Coastal Carolina for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

Coastal Carolina ranks third in the Sun Belt with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Essam Mostafa averaging 0.7.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Cole is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the Chanticleers. Rudi Williams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Dom London is shooting 41.9% and averaging 10.8 points for the Hawks. Kevon Voyles is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

Congress taps brakes on DoD project to reform IT funding

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up