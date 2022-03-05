CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Martin scores 34 to…

Martin scores 34 to lead FAU over FIU 84-76

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin had a career-high 34 points as Florida Atlantic defeated Florida International 84-76 on Saturday.

Bryan Greenlee had 17 points for Florida Atlantic (18-13, 11-7 Conference USA). Giancarlo Rosado added 12 points.

Florida Atlantic totaled 50 points in the first half, a season high.

Javaunte Hawkins had 21 points for the Panthers (15-16, 5-13), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Clevon Brown scored a career-high 20 points and had eight rebounds. Denver Jones had 17 points.

The Owls improved to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Florida Atlantic defeated Florida International 71-51 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up