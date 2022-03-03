CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Martin scores 13 to carry FAU past FIU 71-51

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 10:38 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Alijah Martin posted 13 points as Florida Atlantic routed Florida International 71-51 on Thursday night.

Michael Forrest had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (17-13, 10-7 Conference USA). Bryan Greenlee added 10 points. Vladislav Goldin had nine rebounds.

Clevon Brown had 13 points for the Panthers (15-15, 5-12). Eric Lovett added 11 points. Javaunte Hawkins had six assists.

Denver Jones, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Panthers, shot only 18% in the game (2 of 11).

