Martin leads Florida Atlantic against Florida International

Florida Atlantic Owls (18-13, 11-7 C-USA) vs. Florida International Panthers (15-16, 5-13 C-USA)

Miami; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits the Florida International Panthers after Alijah Martin scored 34 points in Florida Atlantic’s 84-76 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Panthers have gone 11-5 at home. Florida International has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Owls are 11-7 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic is sixth in C-USA scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Florida Atlantic won the last meeting 84-76 on March 5. Martin scored 34 to help lead Florida Atlantic to the win, and Javaunte Hawkins scored 21 points for Florida International.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is averaging 14.9 points and 5.7 assists for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Martin is averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Michael Forrest is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

