Marshall hosts Western Kentucky following Taylor’s 24-point performance

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-12, 9-7 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-18, 4-12 C-USA)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Andrew Taylor scored 24 points in Marshall’s 74-65 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Thundering Herd are 8-8 on their home court. Marshall is 7-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Hilltoppers are 9-7 in C-USA play. Western Kentucky is fifth in C-USA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamarion Sharp averaging 5.1.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Taylor is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Camron Justice averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 13.2 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

