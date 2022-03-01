Marquette visits DePaul after Freeman-Liberty’s 39-point showing

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-10, 10-7 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (14-16, 5-13 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-10, 10-7 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (14-16, 5-13 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces the Marquette Golden Eagles after Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 39 points in DePaul’s 99-94 victory against the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Blue Demons are 10-7 on their home court. DePaul ranks eighth in the Big East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Freeman-Liberty averaging 5.7.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-7 against Big East opponents. Marquette has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Marquette won the last matchup 87-76 on Jan. 12. Greg Elliott scored 25 points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Freeman-Liberty is averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Justin Lewis is averaging 16.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

