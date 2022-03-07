Marist meets Quinnipiac in MAAC Tournament

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-16, 7-13 MAAC) vs. Marist Red Foxes (14-15, 9-11 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-16, 7-13 MAAC) vs. Marist Red Foxes (14-15, 9-11 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -2.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Marist Red Foxes play the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the MAAC Tournament.

The Red Foxes are 7-6 on their home court. Marist ranks second in the MAAC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Herasme averaging 4.0.

The Bobcats are 7-13 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Red Foxes won 67-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Raheim Sullivan led the Red Foxes with 12 points, and Dezi Jones led the Bobcats with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jao Ituka is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Ricardo Wright is averaging 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marist.

Kevin Marfo is averaging 9.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and four assists for the Bobcats. Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

