Manhattan takes on Rider in MAAC Tournament

Rider Broncs (12-18, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (15-14, 8-12 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Manhattan Jaspers play in the MAAC Tournament against the Rider Broncs.

The Jaspers are 8-5 on their home court. Manhattan has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Broncs are 8-12 in MAAC play. Rider is the MAAC leader with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Dimencio Vaughn averaging 7.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Manhattan won 84-78 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Jose Perez led Manhattan with 23 points, and Allen Powell led Rider with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez is averaging 18.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 11 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Manhattan.

Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Broncs. Powell is averaging 14.5 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

