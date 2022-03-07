Manhattan squares off against Rider in MAAC Tournament

Rider Broncs (12-18, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (15-14, 8-12 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (12-18, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (15-14, 8-12 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Manhattan Jaspers and Rider Broncs square off in the MAAC Tournament.

The Jaspers have gone 8-5 at home. Manhattan has a 7-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Broncs are 8-12 in MAAC play. Rider has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jaspers won 84-78 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Jose Perez led the Jaspers with 23 points, and Allen Powell led the Broncs with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez is averaging 18.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Jaspers. Josh Roberts is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Broncs. Powell is averaging 14.5 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the past 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

