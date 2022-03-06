RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Madut scores 18 to spur Hawaii past CSU Northridge 84-62

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 1:18 AM

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Junior Madut posted 18 points and six rebounds as Hawaii cruised past Cal State Northridge 84-62 on Saturday night.

Madut sank 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Rainbow Warriors (16-10, 12-5 Big West Conference). Kamaka Hepa had 15 points and seven rebounds. Amoro Lado and Bernardo Da Silva added 11 points apiece.

Atin Wright tied a career high with 28 points for the Matadors (7-22, 3-15), who have lost six straight. Christian Gray added nine rebounds.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Matadors this season. Hawaii defeated Cal State Northridge 72-65 on Jan. 27.

