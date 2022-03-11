LSU hosts Notae and No. 15 Arkansas

LSU Tigers (22-10, 9-9 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (24-7, 13-5 SEC) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (22-10, 9-9 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (24-7, 13-5 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -2; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Arkansas hosts the LSU Tigers after JD Notae scored 20 points in Arkansas’ 78-74 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Razorbacks have gone 17-1 at home. Arkansas scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 9-9 in SEC play. LSU ranks second in the SEC scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Tari Eason averaging 9.2.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Razorbacks won 77-76 in the last matchup on March 3. Stanley Umude led the Razorbacks with 23 points, and Eason led the Tigers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Notae is averaging 18.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Razorbacks. Umude is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Darius Days averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Eason is shooting 51.3% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.