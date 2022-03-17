RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian attacks batter Ukraine | Protecting Ukrainian leaders | Zelenskyy pleads for help to Congress | How to help
LSU and Iowa State square off in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Iowa State Cyclones (20-12, 7-11 Big 12) vs. LSU Tigers (22-11, 9-9 SEC)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -4; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Tigers are 9-9 against SEC opponents. LSU is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Cyclones are 7-11 against Big 12 teams. Iowa State is eighth in the Big 12 with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiah Brockington averaging 1.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Pinson is averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Tari Eason is averaging 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games for LSU.

Brockington is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 12.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 50.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

