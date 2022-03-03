Loyola Chicago meets Bradley in MVC Tournament

Bradley Braves (17-13, 11-7 MVC) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-7, 13-5 MVC) St. Louis; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bradley Braves (17-13, 11-7 MVC) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-7, 13-5 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers and Bradley Braves meet in the MVC Tournament.

The Ramblers have gone 12-2 at home. Loyola Chicago is the top team in the MVC averaging 33.9 points in the paint. Chris Knight leads the Ramblers scoring 5.4.

The Braves are 11-7 against conference opponents. Bradley scores 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Braves won 68-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Malevy Leons led the Braves with 14 points, and Braden Norris led the Ramblers with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norris is averaging 10.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Ramblers. Lucas Williamson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Terry Roberts is averaging 14.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.