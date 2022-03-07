Louisville squares off against Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-19, 5-15 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (12-18, 6-14 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-19, 5-15 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (12-18, 6-14 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -1; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisville Cardinals play in the ACC Tournament against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cardinals are 8-8 in home games. Louisville is seventh in the ACC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Williams averaging 1.7.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-15 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech gives up 70.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Louisville won 67-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 2. Williams led Louisville with 20 points, and Michael Devoe led Georgia Tech with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Locke is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Devoe is shooting 46.4% and averaging 18.0 points for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

