Louisville faces Virginia after West’s 20-point game

Louisville Cardinals (13-18, 6-14 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (18-12, 12-8 ACC) New York; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Louisville Cardinals (13-18, 6-14 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (18-12, 12-8 ACC)

New York; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces the Virginia Cavaliers after Jarrod West scored 20 points in Louisville’s 84-74 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cavaliers are 10-6 on their home court. Virginia has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 6-14 in conference play. Louisville is fifth in the ACC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Williams averaging 6.0.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Virginia won the last meeting 71-61 on March 5. Kadin Shedrick scored 20 to help lead Virginia to the win, and Sydney Curry scored 24 points for Louisville.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Gardner is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Noah Locke is scoring 9.7 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 7.1 points over the past 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.