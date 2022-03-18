RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Louisville extends coach Jeff…

Louisville extends coach Jeff Walz through 2028-29 season

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 12:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Jeff Walz has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season.

The university announced the extension on Friday, but did not release any details of the contract.

In release from the school, Walz thanked athletic department and school officials for recognizing his program’s success. The 15-year coach, 410-112 at the school with three women’s Final Four appearances and four Atlantic Coast Conference regular season titles, said in a release that he was excited as when he arrived and praised his staff and players.

“It is the players who have made this a perennially elite women’s basketball program,” Walz added. “And it’s the relationships developed with those players, both past and present, that is most important to me.”

The Cardinals (25-4) will begin NCAA Tournament play Friday night against No. 16 seed Albany (23-9) with their third No. 1 seeding in the past four trips.

Walz’s extension was announced the same day the school introduced new men’s basketball coach Kenny Payne.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up