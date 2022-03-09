RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Louisiana Tech beats Marshall…

Louisiana Tech beats Marshall 77-67 in CUSA tourney

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 9:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 21 points as Louisiana Tech beat Marshall 77-67 in the second round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney on Wednesday night.

Keaston Willis had 18 points for Louisiana Tech (22-9). Cobe Williams added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Taevion Kinsey had 24 points for the Thundering Herd (12-21). Mikel Beyers scored a season-high 21 points and had 12 rebounds. Obinna Anochili-Killen had seven rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

Air Force weeding out policies prohibitive to women

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up