CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Louisiana-Lafayette tops Texas St.…

Louisiana-Lafayette tops Texas St. 79-72 in Sun Belt tourney

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 5:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Brown had a career-high 31 points as Louisiana-Lafayette got past Texas State 79-72 in the Sun Belt Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday.

Greg Williams Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (15-14). Theo Akwuba added 8 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Mason Harrell had 16 points for the Bobcats (21-7). Caleb Asberry added 15 points. Isiah Small had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up