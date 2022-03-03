CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Louisiana-Lafayette tops Texas-Arlington 67-64 in Sun Belt

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 3:32 PM

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Dalcourt had 16 points as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly beat Texas-Arlington 67-64 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Thursday.

Dalcourt shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Greg Williams Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (14-14).

David Azore had 23 points for the Mavericks (11-18), hitting a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left but missing another after a Louisiana turnover.

Patrick Mwamba added 19 points and seven rebounds. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had four blocks.

