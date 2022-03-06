Longwood hosts Hightower and Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (23-8, 14-2 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (25-6, 15-1 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Winthrop Eagles (23-8, 14-2 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (25-6, 15-1 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces the Longwood Lancers after Cory Hightower scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 76-67 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Lancers have gone 16-1 in home games. Longwood is second in the Big South with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Leslie Nkereuwem averaging 1.9.

The Eagles are 14-2 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is fifth in the Big South with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Hightower averaging 5.6.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Longwood won the last meeting 92-88 on Jan. 29. Justin Hill scored 29 to help lead Longwood to the win, and Sin’Cere McMahon scored 17 points for Winthrop.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 12.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Longwood.

D.J. Burns is averaging 15.1 points for the Eagles. Hightower is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 77.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

