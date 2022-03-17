RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | WNBA's Griner's detention extended | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | How to help
Longwood beats Mount St. Mary’s 74-70 in women’s First Four

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 11:48 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Akila Smith had 32 points and 13 rebounds, Kyla McMakin added 18 points with four 3-pointers and Longwood led by 22 points before holding off Mount St. Mary’s 74-70 on Thursday night in a women’s First Four game.

Longwood (22-11) will take a 10-game winning streak into a Saturday contest with ACC champion North Carolina State (29-3), the top seed of the Bridgeport Region. The 16th-seeded Lancers are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance — three years removed from finishing with a 3-27 record.

Longwood scored the opening 13 points, with eight from Smith, and led the rest of the way. It was 36-18 at halftime — with 18 points and eight rebounds from Smith.

Mount St. Mary’s (16-13) had only seven available players due to injuries. Kendall scored 15 of her 20 points in the third quarter.

MISSOURI STATE 61, FLORIDA STATE 50

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mya Bhinhar scored 12 points, Mariah White had 11 points and five steals and Missouri State beat Florida State in a First Four game.

Eleventh-seeded Missouri State (25-7) will face sixth-seeded Ohio State in the Spokane Region on Saturday.

Sydney Wilson also scored 11 points for Missouri State and Ifunanya Nwachukwu had 10. The Lady Bears forced 17 turnovers and held Florida State (17-14) to just 27.4% shooting.

O’Mariah Gordon scored 12 points for Florida State.

