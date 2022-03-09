RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Long Beach State hosts CSU Bakersfield after Murray’s 26-point showing

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-18, 2-12 Big West) vs. Long Beach State Beach (18-11, 12-3 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Joel Murray scored 26 points in Long Beach State’s 73-72 overtime win against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Beach are 11-3 on their home court. Long Beach State ranks fourth in the Big West with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 3.1.

The Roadrunners are 2-12 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is seventh in the Big West scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Ray Somerville averaging 0.7.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Long Beach State won the last matchup 74-65 on Feb. 4. Colin Slater scored 23 to help lead Long Beach State to the win, and Kaleb Higgins scored 21 points for CSU Bakersfield.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 16.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Slater is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

Justin McCall is shooting 49.1% and averaging 10.8 points for the Roadrunners. Dalph Panopio is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

