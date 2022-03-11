RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian strikes near Kyiv | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Russian tourists stuck abroad | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Long Beach St. slips…

Long Beach St. slips past UC Santa Barbara in Big West semis

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 11:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Jadon Jones hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, Colin Slater had a career-high 30 points and Long Beach State edged past UC Santa Barbara 67-64 in the semifinals of the Big West Conference tournament on Friday night.

The Beach scored the game’s final seven points, capped by the 3-pointer by Jones.

Aboubacar Traore had 12 points and nine rebounds for Long Beach State (20-11). Joel Murray had seven rebounds.

Miles Norris had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (17-11). Ajare Sanni added 15 points and six assists. Ajay Mitchell had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up