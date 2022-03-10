Lofton’s layup leads Louisiana Tech past Western Kentucky

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. made a layup with 24 seconds left to give Louisiana Tech the lead…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. made a layup with 24 seconds left to give Louisiana Tech the lead en route to a 59-57 win over Western Kentucky in the Conference USA tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Lofton tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds and Keaston Willis had 17 points for Louisiana Tech (23-9). David Green added 10 points.

Dayvion McKnight had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (19-13). Josh Anderson added 16 points and Camron Justice had 15 points. Jamarion Sharp had 10 rebounds, and six blocks.

