RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Lofton's layup leads Louisiana…

Lofton’s layup leads Louisiana Tech past Western Kentucky

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. made a layup with 24 seconds left to give Louisiana Tech the lead en route to a 59-57 win over Western Kentucky in the Conference USA tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Lofton tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds and Keaston Willis had 17 points for Louisiana Tech (23-9). David Green added 10 points.

Dayvion McKnight had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (19-13). Josh Anderson added 16 points and Camron Justice had 15 points. Jamarion Sharp had 10 rebounds, and six blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up