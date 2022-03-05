CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Llewellyn carries Princeton over…

Llewellyn carries Princeton over Penn 93-70

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 8:20 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Jaelin Llewellyn scored 24 points as Princeton extended its winning streak to seven games, rolling past Penn 93-70 on Saturday night.

Drew Friberg had 18 points for Princeton (22-5, 12-2 Ivy League). Matt Allocco added 12 points.

Jordan Dingle had 31 points for the Quakers (12-15, 9-5). Clark Slajchert added 12 points. Bryce Washington had 10 points. Lucas Monroe had a career-high 14 rebounds plus two points.

The Tigers improved to 2-0 against the Quakers this season. Princeton defeated Penn 74-64 on Jan. 17.

