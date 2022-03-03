CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Little Rock tops South Alabama in Sun Belt tourney

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 6:08 PM

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Jefferson had a season-high 24 points as Arkansas-Little Rock narrowly defeated South Alabama 75-71 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Thursday.

Jefferson hit 8 of 9 3-pointers.

CJ White had 14 points and six rebounds for Little Rock (9-18). Myron Gardner added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Nikola Maric had 11 points.

Charles Manning Jr. tied a career high with 26 points and had eight rebounds for the Jaguars (19-11). Tyrell Jones added 15 points. Javon Franklin had 14 points and nine rebounds.

