Lipscomb Bisons play the North Florida Ospreys in ASUN Tournament

North Florida Ospreys (11-19, 7-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-18, 6-10 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Florida Ospreys (11-19, 7-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-18, 6-10 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons take on the North Florida Ospreys in the ASUN Tournament.

The Bisons are 8-6 in home games. Lipscomb leads the ASUN with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahsan Asadullah averaging 7.5.

The Ospreys are 7-9 against ASUN opponents. North Florida ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Lipscomb won the last matchup 77-74 on Jan. 29. Asadullah scored 19 to help lead Lipscomb to the victory, and Carter Hendricksen scored 26 points for North Florida.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Bisons. Asadullah is averaging 13.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Jarius Hicklen is shooting 38.4% and averaging 12.1 points for the Ospreys. Jose Placer is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Ospreys: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.