Lenard leads Middle Tennessee over Boston U. in CBI quarters

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 8:13 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Teafale Lenard had 14 points as Middle Tennessee routed Boston University 76-46 in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational on Monday night.

Donovan Sims had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (25-10). DeAndre Dishman and Elias King each had 12 points.

Boston University totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Sukhmail Mathon had 12 points for the Terriers (22-13). Javante McCoy and Walter Whyte each had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

