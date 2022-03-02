Lehigh plays in Patriot Tournament against the Army

Army Black Knights (15-15, 9-9 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-18, 10-8 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Army Black Knights (15-15, 9-9 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-18, 10-8 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Army Black Knights square off in the Patriot Tournament.

The Mountain Hawks are 8-7 in home games. Lehigh has a 4-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Black Knights are 9-9 in conference matchups. Army is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Lehigh won 84-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Tyler Whitney-Sidney led Lehigh with 19 points, and Jalen Rucker led Army with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Nic Lynch is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Rucker is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Black Knights. Aaron Duhart is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

