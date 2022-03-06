RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Lee scores 52, Houston Baptist tops McNeese 149-144 in 4 OTs

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 12:26 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Lee set a Houston Baptist record with 52 points to spark the Huskies to a 149-144 four-overtime victory over McNeese on Saturday night.

Lee also pulled down 18 rebounds for Houston Baptist (10-17, 6-11 Southland Conference). Khristion Courseault scored a career-high 30 points with seven assists and six rebounds. Zion Tordoff added 16 points and Brycen Long scored 14.

Trae English scored a season-high 27 points for the Cowboys (10-21, 5-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Zach Scott added 19 points. Kellon Taylor had 18 points and seven rebounds.

English had a three-point play with 9 seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 95. Lee’s layup with 1 second left forced a second OT tied at 102. Lee sent it to a third overtime tied at 115 when he made two free throws with less than a second remaining. Long made a fourth OT necessary when he made a free throw with 1 second left after Scott’s 3-pointer had given the Cowboys a one-point lead two seconds earlier.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Cowboys. McNeese defeated Houston Baptist 78-75 on Jan. 15.

