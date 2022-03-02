CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Lee scores 18 to lift Davidson past George Mason 73-62

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 11:30 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Hyunjung Lee had 18 points off the bench to lead Davidson to a 73-62 win over George Mason on Wednesday night.

Luka Brajkovic had 15 points for Davidson (25-4, 15-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Grant Huffman added 11 points.

D’Shawn Schwartz, Devon Cooper and Josh Oduro each had 11 points for the Patriots (14-14, 7-8).

