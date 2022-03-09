RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Lee lifts Houston Baptist…

Lee lifts Houston Baptist past UIW in Southland tourney

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 8:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KATY, Texas (AP) — Khristion Courseault scored 19 points and Darius Lee had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Houston Baptist got past Incarnate Word 74-64 in the first round of the Southland Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Brycen Long added 11 points and five assists and Sam Hofman added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Houston Baptist (11-17). Lee shot 8 for 10 from the field.

Drew Lutz had 18 points for the Cardinals (7-25). Josh Morgan added 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

CISA updating cyber programs to align with White House zero trust strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up