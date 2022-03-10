RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Last-minute 3-pointer leads UCF past South Florida

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 9:25 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Darius Perry hit a 3-pointer with 32.2 seconds left to give Central Florida the lead en route to a 60-58 win over South Florida in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Perry finished with 13 points for Central Florida (18-11). Darin Green Jr. added 11 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong posted five blocks.

Caleb Murphy had 15 points and eight assists for the Bulls (8-23). Russel Tchewa had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Jamir Chaplin added 11 points and eight rebounds.

